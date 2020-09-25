Hawaii state beaches and trails, recreational boating open to groups of 5 or less

Starting today, state officials are allowing five-person groups on state beaches and hiking trails, in alignment with Honolulu’s newest emergency order.

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said the state rules are in place to avoid confusion and mirror the city’s current order.

Previously, the beaches and hiking trails were only open for solo activity.

Up to five people – not necessarily from the same household — are allowed on state lands.

The Kaneohe Bay (Ahu O Laka) sandbar also reopens today, with restrictions.

Up to five people are allowed on a personal recreational boat on Hawaii’s waters, but boats must maintain a 20-foot distance from other boats while in use.

Commercial recreational boats must limit occupancy to no more than 25% of the maximum load, plus have protocols in place to maintain proper physical distancing among guests.

In addition, commercial operators may not serve food or drinks or allow them to be consumed in cabins, and must keep a record of guests’ names, phone numbers, and addresses to facilitate contact tracing.

State park campgrounds, including parts of Malaekahana, are scheduled to reopen this weekend. Reservations are available at this DLNR Division of State Parks link.

While pop-up canopies set up at city parks are allowed with a permit, which people can apply for online. they are not allowed at state parks, beaches, and trails at this time.

Officials remind the public that safe practices, such as wearing face masks and maintaining 6 feet of distance, should still be practiced while using state parks, beaches and trails, to prevent another surge in COVID-19 cases.