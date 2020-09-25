Oahu vacation rentals hit highest August occupancy

COVID-19 restrictions banning short-term vacation rentals haven’t been lifted on Oahu yet, but the isle’s owners and suppliers again realized the highest, albeit still low, August occupancy statewide.

The state’s supply of vacation rentals fell nearly 60.1% from a year ago to 356,500 unit nights, and monthly demand dropped nearly 93% to 48,500 unit nights, according to a report released Thursday by the Hawaii Tourism Authority, using data from Transparent Intelligence.

Average statewide vacation rental occupancy fell 60.7 percentage points to 13.6%. Occupancy on Oahu fell 58.5 percentage points to 21.1%. Oahu’s vacation rental supply fell nearly 63% to 100,633 units. Oahu’s demand dropped to 21,191 units, but the 90%- or-so drop wasn’t quite as steep as that experienced by Maui or Kauai.

In August, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell still regarded vacation rentals as nonessential businesses and hadn’t joined the neighbor island mayors in loosening operational restrictions. Even Oahu’s legal vacation rentals, the more than 800 with a nonconforming use certificate and the additional ones located in a designated resort zone, have been banned since April 7 from advertising or renting their units for short-term rental use during the lockdown.

Since March 23 the city Department of Planning and Permitting has issued 142 notices of violation for short-term rental violations and 14 notices of order. DPP has assessed $1.85 million in fines but so far has only collected $20,000.

Caldwell’s Honolulu Reopening Strategy, announced earlier this week, still bans legal short-term rentals from operating. Caldwell said Oahu is in Tier 1 of his four-tier program. Tier 1, which began Thursday and will last a minimum of four weeks, does not allow legal short-term rentals to operate.

If Oahu can move to Tier 2, based on improving COVID-19 numbers, legal short-term rentals would be allowed to operate.

To move to Tier 2, Oahu must have 14 consecutive days with a seven-day average of fewer than 100 COVID- 19 cases and a seven-day average test positivity rate of less than 5%.

Short-term rentals, which rented for 30 days or less and weren’t being used to quarantine guests, were allowed to operate on Hawaii island and in Kauai and Maui counties. However, travel to those islands has been cut since Aug. 11, when a partial interisland quarantine was reinstated for anyone traveling to the counties of Kauai, Hawaii, Maui and Kalawao.

Overall, travel demand in August was still depressed significantly by the requirement that all out-of-state passengers abide by a 14-day self-quarantine. Because of the quarantines, a majority of flights were canceled in August.

Maui County vacation rentals experienced a drop in occupancy of 67.8 percentage points to 9.8%. Maui’s supply declined nearly 60% to 123,129, and demand dropped nearly 95%, the most of any island, to 12,088.

Kauai’s vacation rental occupancy fell 62.2 percentage points to 9.6%, the lowest occupancy of the major Hawaiian Islands. Kauai’s supply fell nearly 55% to 54,852, while demand decreased nearly 94% to 5,276.

Hawaii island’s occupancy declined 51.6 percentage points to 12.7%. Hawaii island’s supply fell more than 63% to 77,904, and demand dropped nearly 93% to 9,896.