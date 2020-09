Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

“Back in the 1950s many families, including mine, had beautiful rattan furniture,” Jo Anne Yamamoto told me. What is their history? Read more

Rattan Art Gallery

“Back in the 1950s many families, including mine, had beautiful rattan furniture,” Jo Anne Yamamoto told me. What is their history?

Many of us remember the Rattan Art Gallery and its casual, informal furniture. Rattan is made from several species of climbing palm trees with flexible woody stems.

The company dates back 85 years to 1935, when Richard Cochran founded it. Ten years later he sold it to William Alton (1936-1991), who had been in the rattan business in the Philippines in the 1930s.

The Rattan Art Gallery was where the Board of Water Supply is today. Alton opened a Waikiki store at 1855 Kalakaua Ave. (near Ena Road) in 1948.

Rattan flourished in Hawaii in the 1940s, when there were over 30 firms on Oahu making various rattan products.

In 1969 the Rattan Art Gallery moved to 3638 Waialae Ave. in Kaimuki. Alton sold the company in 1975 but continued as a consultant.

His designs, showcasing his 55 years in the rattan industry, were exhibited at the Honolulu Museum of Art in 1993. It was called the Rattan Art Gallery, after all.

He also volunteered with Goodwill Industries, establishing a repair shop for old rattan furniture. He was their volunteer of the year in 1986.

Alton died in 1991. The Rattan Art Gallery closed about 1994.

Pete’s Modelcraft

Craig Kutsunai asked about Pete’s Modelcraft. “I remember a store at Ala Moana and Kahala Mall. What’s their story?”

Pete’s Modelcraft Fun Shoppe opened in late 1967 or early 1968 at Ala Moana Center, near the mauka post office, I believe. It called itself “Hawaii’s most complete hobby store.”

It had locations at one time at Ala Moana Center, Kahala Mall, Kailua Shopping Center, Pearlridge, Kam Center, Maui and Hilo.

It was founded by Pierce “Pete” Worcester. Pete’s sold model kits of trains, boats, planes, rockets and even Japanese shrines. It also taught classes in model casting, decorator lamps, papier- mache, gold leafing, cold ceramics, candle-making and macrame.

Rosalind Young said she spent many happy hours there “splurging on an engine or car for my model trains, or just a little figure to go with the scenery along the tracks.”

“I purchased paints, brushes, dowels, papers, glues … you name it, and they always had something fun to use for one of my hobbies.

“The staff was terrific, too. They always had someone who was knowledgeable about each craft for which they sold materials and supplies. Those staff provided great suggestions and were genuinely excited about customers’ projects.”

Its last ad in the newspapers was in 1978, and I assume that’s when it closed.

Pete was also involved in other enterprises. It looks like he was a partner with Andy Bumatai, Bob Gibson and Bob Long in the Canoe House restaurant at the Ilikai.

Pete’s Anglo-American Ltd. (based in Arizona) was investigated in 1979 by the state for speculating in gold, silver, gems and foreign currencies.

Its ads offered “$13,000 gross profit in 90 days on $4,000.” Ads for salespeople promised $20,000 a month plus commissions.

Disgruntled customers wanted refunds. In September 1979 a state judge ordered it to cease and desist. Worcester appears to have done so in Hawaii, but a 1986 Saipan ad shows him offering $35,000 per month for salespeople. I can’t find him after that.

Everybody’s Supermarket

Richard M. Sakoda wrote to me about Everybody’s Supermarket and his childhood years growing up in McCully.

Everybody’s was a sister company to Chun Hoon market at the Nuuanu Shopping Center. It was open from 1949 to 1981 and was makai, across Kapiolani Boulevard from a used car lot that later became McCully Shopping Center. A Lock Up Self Storage is there now.

Everybody’s claimed to provide “Everything for everybody at prices everyone can afford.”

If you walked to the store and spent over $25, a bag boy would drive you home in the store’s van.

Everybody’s had a lounge for shoppers to rest in, and a children’s playground with an attendant in charge, where shoppers could safely leave their “kiddies” while shopping.

The store said Alfred Apaka Sr., Jack Lord and Zoulou had been customers.

In 1950 Everybody’s held a June bride contest. Dorothy Lucas and Harvey Reeder were selected from 20 couples who applied. They were married at the market, and a reception was held for them next door at the American Legion Clubhouse.

Store manager Fred Strombeck gave away the bride, as her father was not living. The bride wore a gown of white satin with a cathedral-length train caught in a double bustle designed by Maria of Traina, who also dressed the bridesmaids.

Riches Men’s Shop clothed the groom and men of the bridal party. Langs of Waikiki provided the flowers, and the wedding ring — a gold band with diamonds — was from Jackson Jewelers.

The store closed at 6 p.m. and reopened at 8 p.m. for the wedding. The public was invited, and the festivities were broadcast live over KULA radio.

Sakoda said: “My mother and I would walk to Everybody’s Supermarket for groceries. It was the closest market from our house.

“Mom and I would carefully cross Kapiolani Boulevard with its endless cars approaching both ways, which seemed like a great adventure but was OK because my mother was holding my hand.

“Once in the market, I would head to the cardboard cookie stove and look to see if there were any free cookies to consume. I believe, at least in my memory, there was always broken cookies to be had. It did not matter if it was broken or what kind of cookie it was. Mmmmmmm.

“Sometimes Mom would buy me a box of animal cookies. It is funny how simple life was growing up in the late 1950s. We didn’t have too many choices, but it did not matter.

“Another great memory of Everybody’s Supermarket happened when I was about 6 or 7. I was waiting for my mother outside by myself — God forbid that would happen today — pretending to be riding the mechanical train.

“An elderly Caucasian woman asked me where I was going on the train. Being really shy, I just shrugged my shoulders. She then proceeded to drop a coin into the mechanical train. I hope I had the sense to thank her, but I don’t think I did.

“To this very day, I think about that incident and often share this mechanical train story with my family and friends. This small act of kindness has been a part of who I am and affected my philosophy of life.

“When I see a person down on their luck, a musician in front of a store with their guitar case open, someone selling something door to door, or someone needing assistance, I respond with my own small act of giving.

“Everybody’s Supermarket … crossing Kapiolani hand-in-hand with my mother … cookie bin … mechanical train and a random act of kindness. What great memories!”

The Rearview Mirror Insider is Bob Sigall’s now twice-weekly free email newsletter that gives readers behind- the-scenes background, stories that wouldn’t fit in the column, and lots of interesting details. Join and be an Insider at RearviewMirrorInsider.com. Mahalo!