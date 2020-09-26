Navatek unveils new vision, changes corporate name

Navatek LLC announced Friday it is changing its official corporate name to Martin Defense Group. The company said the new name is effective immediately and will be implemented across its products and services throughout this year.

Martin Defense Group said the new name reflects the company’s commitment to driving technological innovation and helping shape the future of the nation’s defense industry. The name change also reflects the company’s goal of becoming a world leader in developing cutting-edge defense solutions.

Navatek, founded in Hawaii in 1979, historically had been a provider of naval architecture and modeling/simulation services. In late 2017 Martin Kao assumed the role of chief executive officer, reinventing the company’s business model to become a diversified defense contractor.

“While I respect and value Navatek’s history, our re-branding as Martin Defense Group allows us to turn toward the future, and the opportunities we see to make a positive difference,” Kao said. “Most importantly, it better reflects the Company’s mission to support our customers and ultimately the warfighters in harm’s way. We have a duty to innovate, rapidly apply emerging technologies and transition them to game changing capabilities that outpace our adversaries and make our nation safer. Our employees, along with our academic and industry partners, are committed to this mission.”