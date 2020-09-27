Las Vegas Advisor: Nevada grants permission for reopening of Vegas bars

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

After more than two months, Las Vegas’ bars, taverns, breweries, wineries and distilleries were given permission to reopen last week. Customers are again allowed to sit in chairs at the bar where they can drink and play bartop machines, both in and out of the casinos. Social distancing protocols remain in place. For example, many casino bars have deactivated every second machine. You’re also required to wear a mask when you enter a casino or bar. You can remove it when you’re seated; however, you’re required to put it back on whenever you stand or move around. It’s anyone’s guess how this might be enforced differently at different establishments. But for now, these are the rules that are in place.

Two more open: The Tropicana and neighboring OYO casinos opened last week. Both have limited dining options and no live entertainment, but the pools are open. The openings leave only Planet Hollywood, The Cromwell and Park MGM closed on the Strip.

Hawaii resident hits twice: After hitting for $789,000 on a Buffalo Inferno slot machine at the Fremont, a happy visitor from Hawaii decided to wait for her payment by playing a nearby slot. Before the payment papers arrived, she hit again for $5,000. No word on what happened while she waited to get paid on that one.

No rain: Las Vegas broke a 61-year-old record last week when it went for the 150th consecutive day without rain. The last measurable rainfall was recorded on April 20. The no-rain count continues to rise.

Question: Are any other casinos planning to follow suit with Park MGM and ban smoking completely?

Answer: Not yet, but moves in that direction are being made. The Cosmopolitan has just announced that it will prohibit smoking “in all public walkways and resort corridors.” Other casinos, such as the Venetian and Wynn, are actively discouraging smoking, but haven’t banned it.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.