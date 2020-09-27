comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life — Sept. 27, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life | Travel

Signs of Hawaiian Life — Sept. 27, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY MYUNG MCBRIDE Aiea resident Terry Hunter found the Like Like restaurant and pastry shop while on a trip to Daejeon, South Korea, in October.

  • COURTESY SONJA While visiting a friend in Pennsylvania in 2019, Scott Katsura of Aiea and New York City discovered an “aloha” surfboard display at the entrance of the Shady Maple grocery store in Lancaster.

  • COURTESY DENIS ISONO Honolulu residents Larry Rodriguez and Ella Isono spotted the Ohana Bowl eatery at the Arenas de Barcelona shopping complex in Barcelona, Spain, in September 2019.

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

