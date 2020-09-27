Signs of Hawaiian Life — Sept. 27, 2020
COURTESY MYUNG MCBRIDE
Aiea resident Terry Hunter found the Like Like restaurant and pastry shop while on a trip to Daejeon, South Korea, in October.
COURTESY SONJA
While visiting a friend in Pennsylvania in 2019, Scott Katsura of Aiea and New York City discovered an “aloha” surfboard display at the entrance of the Shady Maple grocery store in Lancaster.
COURTESY DENIS ISONO
Honolulu residents Larry Rodriguez and Ella Isono spotted the Ohana Bowl eatery at the Arenas de Barcelona shopping complex in Barcelona, Spain, in September 2019.
