Tiny Rubik’s Cube on sale in Japan

TOKYO >> A tiny but playable Rubik’s Cube, so little it fits on your fingertip, has gone on sale in Japan for 198,000 yen, or about $1,900, for delivery starting in December.
Billed as a “super-small” Rubik’s Cube, it was created to mark the 40th anniversary of when the original 3-D puzzle went on sale in Japan.
The cube measures just 9.9 millimeters, or 0.39 inch, by 9.9 millimeters, and weighs 2 grams (less than a tenth of an ounce). It’s made of “ultra-precision metal,” and comes with a box for its display, according to MegaHouse Corp., a subsidiary of Tokyo-based toymaker Bandai Co.
Orders began Wednesday, only by credit card.
Rubik’s Cube was invented by Hungarian architecture professor Erno Rubik in the 1970s. A U.S. company turned it into a hit product in the 1980s. More than 100 million Rubik’s Cubes were sold worldwide in the first two years. It was an instant hit in Japan.
