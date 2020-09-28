Off the News: Keep safe, even outside

The gradual reopening of Oahu is underway, which means access again to our great outdoors — but everyone must remember that we still live in COVID- contagious times.

So by all means, enjoy the beaches and parks, and hike the scenic trails — but only in small groups of 5 or fewer. The whole idea continues to be to prevent coronavirus spread, so safe practices — wearing face masks and maintaining 6 feet of distance, plus hand-washing — should all still be second nature whenever and wherever possible.

Get set: Biden, Trump debate Tuesday

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will square off in-person on Tuesday for the first of three debates in advance of the Nov. 3 election. The debate, to be staged in Cleveland, will be divided into six 15-minute segments during which moderators will pose their own questions to the candidates, who will have two minutes to respond to each. Also, they’ll get a chance to respond to each other.

Among the hot topics: COVID-19, race and protests, the Supreme Court, the economy, and candidate track records. The debate is slated to begin at 3 p.m. Hawaii time (Fox News, FoxNews.com, C-SPAN) and run for 90 minutes.