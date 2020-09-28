LWV creates one-stop voting information, registration stop

The League of Women Voters of Honolulu has released a nonpartisan election resource called VOTE411.

The website, located at vote411.org/, is a one-stop source for voters with information about candidates. It also provides information about polling places and allows voters to register online or check their voter registration status.

“Voters on Oahu need simple, accessible tools to help them navigate the voting process before Election Day,” Christopher Edwards, president of the League of Women Voters Honolulu, said in a statement. “VOTE411 is the nation’s premier online election resource, and the League of Women Voters of Honolulu has published our voter guide on VOTE411 to serve as a resource for all Honolulu voters.”