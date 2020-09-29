Sierra Club, LGBT Caucus of Hawaii endorse Amemiya for Honolulu mayor

Mayoral candidate Keith Amemiya today picked up the endorsements of the Sierra Club of Hawaii and the LGBT Caucus Democratic Party of Hawaii.

Insurance executive Amemiya, 54, is running against former television executive Rick Blangiardi, 74, for Honolulu mayor in the November general election.

The Sierra Club said it chose Amemiya because it has faith in his commitment to protecting the environment and that he would actively address the impacts of climate change on Oahu.

“Oahu needs leadership ready to take bold new actions to steer us out of multiple crises: the COVID pandemic, the housing crisis, and a world of climate justice issues,” said Sierra Club’s volunteer political committee chairperson Tenaiya Brookfield in a news release. “We imagine a Hawaii where local farmers and locally owned businesses are our top producers, where energy is clean and equitable and our waste isn’t the burden of our most vulnerable communities. Keith’s dedication to championing these priority issues with a collaborative, community-based approach has been consistent through his entire campaign. The Sierra Club is proud to endorse Keith Amemiya for Mayor and we look forward to working with him to create a sustainable future for our island home.”

The LGBT Caucus Democratic Party of Hawaii also endorsed Amemiya today, saying his Democratic roots emphasize his support for creating a more just and equitable Oahu for all people, including the LGBTQ+ community.

“Everyone knows that Democrats have led and continue to lead the fight for equality,” said LGBT Caucus Chair Michael Golojuch, Jr. in a statement. “While one candidate hides behind the nonpartisan nature of the mayor’s race, Keith Amemiya is the candidate we can trust to be accountable to the LGBTQ community. His election in November is vital to the cause of social justice,”

Amemiya said he was proud to have the support of both organizations, along with other progressive leaders.

“Together, we will make our stand to address climate change, protect human rights, and ensure social justice for the people of Oahu,” he said.