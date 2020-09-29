Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The Hawai‘i Book &Music Festival was founded by Buddy Bess, Blair Collis and Jeff Swartz. A story on Page D2 Sunday misidentified Roger Jellinek as the festival’s founder.

>> Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s latest order requires people to apply online for permits if they want to use canopies at beaches that are no larger than 10 by 10 feet. Canopies do not include golf umbrellas, standard umbrellas or sunshades designed for three or fewer people. A story on Page B1 Sunday included inaccurate information.