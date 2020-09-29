University of Hawaii hoops schedule has to fit like puzzle
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:19 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii head coach Eran Ganot looks on during the second half of a men’s college basketball game.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree