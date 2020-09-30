2 new COVID-19 deaths on Oahu and 121 new coronavirus infections in Hawaii

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported two additional coronavirus-related deaths and 121 new infections statewide, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to 136 deaths and 12,410 cases.

No further details were immediately available about the latest deaths on Oahu.

Meanwhile, a University of Hawaii at West Oahu said today a student died Friday after contracting coronavirus. The University of Hawaii football today announced temporarily suspending all team-related activities at the school’s athletic complex after four football players tested positive for the virus.

The Health Department has yet to officially count more than a dozen of the latest deaths at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home in Hilo, which has been the site of a major COVID-19 cluster. Hilo Medical Center has reported that 26 of the Big Island’s 28 coronavirus-related deaths have been residents of the nursing home. The state has only verified coronavirus as a factor in 15 deaths from that island.

The state’s official death toll as of today is 136. In addition to the 15 Big Island deaths, the state’s official death toll includes 111 on Oahu, and nine on Maui, while one fatality was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland.

The U.S. death toll is more than 206,000 today.

Today’s new infection cases include 94 on Oahu, 26 on the Big Island, and one in Maui County, officials said. As a result of updated information, one case was removed from Oahu, one case was re-categorized from Oahu to out of state, and another was re-categorized from Oahu to Hawaii island.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak are 11,197 on Oahu, 730 in Hawaii County, 391 in Maui County, and 59 in Kauai County. There are also 33 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

>> RELATED: Despite $420M loan, Hawaiian Airlines job cuts loom

As of today, 1,976 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 10,298 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or 82.98% of those infected, according to the state’s official count. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Officials reported 42 new releases today.

On Saturday, health officials significantly decreased it’s count of active infections, saying, “The Department of Health has been focused on redesigning procedures to maximize effectiveness of COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing including making a variety of changes to data systems allowing them to be more automated, and to improve timeliness of data entry and validation. Isolation release data completeness was the focus of recent efforts, resulting in a substantial increase in the number of COVID-19 cases currently reported as released from isolation, from 5,397 to 10126.”

By county, Honolulu has seen 9,277 patients released from isolation, Hawaii County has had 600 releases, Maui has seen 365 patients released. As of Tuesday, Kauai had two active infections.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 847 have required hospitalizations, with 15 new hospitalizations reported today, health officials said.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 845 hospitalizations in the state, 747 have been on Oahu, 56 on Maui, 41 on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.