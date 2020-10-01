comscore Coast Guard looking for 2 kayakers missing at Punaluu Beach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Coast Guard looking for 2 kayakers missing at Punaluu Beach

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 pm

The Hawaii Coast Guard is looking for two missing kayakers off Punaluu Beach on Hawaii island.

The two kayakers, a man and woman who are both believed to be in their 50s, were last seen in a yellow, two-person kayak at around 3 p.m. They were wearing yellow yellow personal flotation devices.

Coast Guard Sector Honolulu received a report at around 6:30 p.m. by a good Samaritan who saw the kayakers leave earlier in the day but failed to return at sunset.

The Coast Guard and two aircrews were deployed to search for the kayakers.

The Coast Guard reported winds to be 5 miles per hour, and seas were up to 3 feet.

