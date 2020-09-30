Coming soon to Kahala: KAHALA MKT. by Foodland featuring gourmet grocery store, restaurant and bar

Foodland Super Market Ltd. today announced that it will be opening its new grocery store concept — KAHALA MKT. by Foodland, along with an adjoining restaurant and bar named “et al.” on Nov. 11.

The new KAHALA MKT. by Foodland and “et al.” are expected to anchor Ku‘ono Marketplace at Kahala, a new, 40,000-square-foot retail and dining center developed by Kamehameha Schools on Waialae Avenue mauka of Kahala Mall.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to serve the Kahala community and look forward to debuting KAHALA MKT. by Foodland and et al. next month,” said Jenai S. Wall, Foodland Chairman and CEO in a news release. “The store brings together elements from favorite shops, markets and food venues we’ve seen around the world, and we hope it will be a place that will excite, delight and inspire residents as much as it does us.”

The 13,000-square-foot store — roughly half the size of Foodland Farms in Aina Haina — will be distinctly different from the traditional stores, according to the release, because it is a “uniquely crafted, neighborhood grocery and dining experience designed specifically for the Kahala community.”

It will offer natural and organic products, gourmet food, and many grab-and-go options, including a poke counter, gourmet pizza station, a create-your-own-plate counter, desserts and bakery items, along with wines and spirits sourced by R. Field Wine Company.

The menu for et al. — which will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner — will feature multi-regional dishes featuring local produce and ingredients, along with a cocktail menu and desserts.

The team will include Foodland chief food officer chef Keoni Chang, chef de cuisine Colin Sato, Foodland corporate mixologist Matt Rosskopf, and pastry chef Brian Sung.

Foodland expects more than 100 team members to work at the new store and restaurant and is hiring for multiple positions.

To find a list of current job openings, visit foodland.com.