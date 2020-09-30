Over 1K Oahu residents sign up for free job training classes

More than 1,000 Oahu residents have signed up for free job training classes that will be offered by the City and County of Honolulu and the University of Hawaii.

The goal of the Oahu Back to Work is to provide 2,000 training for qualified applicants, who must be adults on Oahu whose employment was disrupted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

More than 100 courses, ranging from health care and technology to skilled trades, are available at the University of Hawaii community colleges and the UH Manoa Outreach College. Those who sign up can enroll in one 40-hour course or in two shorter courses.

“The University of Hawaii is committed to providing the training and education that our residents need,” said UH President David Lassner said in a statement. “Oahu Back to Work helps struggling individuals and, by preparing them for today’s jobs, bolsters the state’s economic recovery.”

The short-term employment training program will offer virtual classes that will run from Oct. 5 to Dec. 30. There will be a few in-person exceptions in Honolulu.

The program was announced Monday, and Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s office today announced that the 1,000-plus sign-ups came within 24 hours of the launch of the OahuBacktoWork.com website.

The city is sponsoring the program with CARES Act funding.