Woman, 36, critically injured when moped crashes into utility pole in Kaimuki

A 36-year-old woman was critically injured in a moped crash in Kaimuki Tuesday evening.
The crash occurred around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Harding and 8th avenues, according to Emergency Medical Services. The woman struck a wooden utility pole and was thrown from her moped.
Paramedics treated and transported her to a hospital in critical condition. She was not wearing a helmet.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.