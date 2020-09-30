Ferd Lewis: Big West foes might not be willing to travel to Hawaii

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As a condition of joining the Big West Conference in 2012, the University of Hawaii agreed to subsidize travel to and from Honolulu for its preexisting conference opponents in all sports.

But there are growing concerns now that even that largess, which adds up to approximately $600,000 per year, and Hawaii’s record of fewer COVID-19 cases than many areas of California in the Big West footprint, might not be enough for some league foes to agree to play here in the midst of the pandemic.

In unofficial Zoom sessions, “I’ve just heard some grumbling from coaches saying, ‘Hey, we don’t feel comfortable traveling to Hawaii,’ so, to hear that puts me in a little bit of high alert as to, ‘OK, what does that mean?’” said Laura Beeman, Rainbow Wahine basketball coach.

Beeman cautioned, “Without knowing anything (official), it is not going to be financial reasons for them not coming to Hawaii. It would be, in their minds, health and safety.”

In the pre-COVID-19 issued schedule, UH was to open conference play Dec. 31 in the Stan Sheriff Center against UC Davis. Conference officials are expected to meet next week to hammer out what an updated model will look like.

“I hope that’s (still) the case because we’d love to be playing UC Davis here on New Year’s Eve with some fans or on television,” Beeman said. ” That’s my favorite plan right there, to play a game and win in front of our fans. I can imagine that first “Hawaii Pono’i” and how emotional it would be to finally get on the court and be able to represent the state for the kids to get that vibe, that feeling that we recruited them on how special this place is.”

But she also grasps that, when it comes to a vote, there could also be a bubble or other models that put UH on the road for an extended period with few or no home games.

“This is just me sitting down saying, ‘Let’s plan for the worst and hope for the best,’” Beeman said. “Again, that’s all my speculation, there’s nothing (official) to that (but) I’ve been in this game long enough to know that no one is gonna do anything they think is gonna affect their program,” Beeman said. “They are going to try to get every competitive advantage they possibly can, even in a pandemic when there is no advantage. In the pandemic, the pandemic wins, in my opinion.”

While UH is required to underwrite travel for the eight schools that were on board when it joined the Big West in 2012, the two newest additions, UC San Diego and Cal State Bakersfield, who will be playing their inaugural Big West season, will be required to fly on their own dime. That’s something not likely to help UH’s cause, if it comes down to a vote.

Beeman said, “We’ve got a really good group of coaches, but I think, right now, there is a little bit of fear of the unknown.”

In reply, Beeman said, “I’m pretty honest. I just say, ‘guys, I get it. I understand your concerns.” But she is also quick to remind them, “‘Well, you do it once (a season coming to Hawaii) and I do it five times (going to California), give me a break.’”

But, Beeman said, “Their basic response is, ‘Well, that was your choice. You’re the coach in Hawaii.’”

One that would really like to actually coach a full complement of Big West Conference home games here this season.

