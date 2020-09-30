Ferd Lewis: Big West foes might not be willing to travel to Hawaii
- By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2019
Hawaii women’s basketball coach Laura Beeman talks to her players in the fourth quarter against UC Riverside at Stan Sheriff Center.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree