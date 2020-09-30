Hawaii football coach Todd Graham says Chevan Cordeiro is now UH’s unquestioned leader as starting quarterback

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

For a recent pop quiz, University of Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro seemingly had two choices: throw the ball to a blanketed receiver or throw it away.

Cordeiro chose “other.”

“The other day we were in practice,” head coach Todd Graham said. “I’m calling the defense and running the defensive stuff, with Victor (Santa Cruz, the defensive coordinator). It’s fourth down and 8. We do everything right on defense. We got the right pass-rush lanes. We got great coverage. Everybody is covered. (Cordeiro) pulls the ball down (and) runs for 12 yards.”

Graham then recalled approaching Cordeiro.

“I told him that, as a defensive coach, that breaks my back when you do that,” Graham said. “Most guys are just gonna force the ball, take what the defense gives you. This guy can flat-out run. This guy can flat-out, flat-out throw. He’s really got talent. He just needs every rep he gets. He will get better and better and better.”

When it came to selecting the Warriors’ No. 1 quarterback, Graham believed there was only one answer. Graham, who was hired as head coach in January, announced Cordeiro as the No. 1 quarterback and peer mentor in the spring, reaffirmed it during the summer and crystallized the decision at a recent team meeting.

“He’s our quarterback,” Graham said. “There are no ifs, ands or buts about it. I think he’s the leader of our team. I like the fact he doesn’t say much. He just goes out there and leads by example. He makes all the throws. He’s a guy who can hurt you with his legs, and a guy who can really slay you with his arm. He’s got all the tools it takes.”

Cordeiro has had a patient ascension. At Saint Louis School, he was the understudy to future NFL quarterback Tua Tagovailoa before serving as successor in 2017. Cordeiro led the Crusaders to the state title that year. As a UH freshman in 2018, he led the Warriors to comeback victories over Wyoming and UNLV. In 2019, he developed into a part-time starter. He is 4-0 as a UH starter.

The No. 1 designation “doesn’t really change anything,” Cordeiro said. “Even last year and the year before, I came in just having the mind-set I’m a starter, just practicing that I’m the starter.”

Cordeiro, who is listed as 6 feet 1 and 190 pounds, said he has gained a “solid” 7 pounds during the offseason. He also has made the transition to the run-and-gun offense, which has added elements of the Air Raid offense to the run-and-shoot base that was used the previous two UH seasons.

“Before, I would just run or throw it up,” Cordeiro said. “Now I have check downs. I can read the defense. Now I can look down the field instead of just running.”

The run and gun will often employ four-receiver sets with improved perimeter blocking and expanding the running back’s duties to include more pass routes. With an experienced offensive line, a running game can complement a prolific passing attack. “We don’t have to throw the ball every down,” Graham said. “It’s not a 7-on-7 game.”

But when the Warriors throw, they are expected to make use of the longest branches of the passing tree. Cordeiro welcomes the deep routes. In two seasons, he has completed 11 passes of 25-plus yards and 24 throws exceeding 15 yards.

On mastering long throws, Cordeiro said, the goal is giving receivers “a chance, not overthrowing them. When a guy’s open and you overthrow him, you’re not giving him a chance. Just give them a chance. Let them show their ability to jump up for the ball. That’s what the coaches like. Throwing the 50-50 ball and not overthrowing them.”