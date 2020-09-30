Hawaii football coach Todd Graham says Chevan Cordeiro is now UH’s unquestioned leader as starting quarterback
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / 2019
Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro is 4-0 as a starter in his career and is expected to take the first snap in the opener.
-
JAMM AQUINO / 2019
Hawaii quarterback Chevan Cordeiro is 4-0 as a starter in his career and is expected to take the first snap in the opener.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree