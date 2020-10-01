Free drive-thru flu shots offered in Kakaako this weekend

In anticipation of an active flu season amidst the coronavirus pandemic, a free drive-thru flu shot clinic is being offered at Kakaako Waterfront Park this weekend.

The drive-thru flu shots will be offered from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday in the Kakaako Waterfront Park parking lot on Cooke Street for those with or without insurance. Participants should enter through the intersection of Ward Avenue and Ala Moana Boulevard.

All participants must wear a face covering and be in a motor vehicle. No walk-ups will be accepted. The first hour of the clinics — 8 to 9 a.m. on both days— is reserved for seniors ages 65 and up.

Organizers recommend that participants bring a flu shot questionnaire and consent form (printed out), along with a photocopy of state-issued identification, school identification or birth certificate, to help expedite the process.

Those with health insurance should provide a photocopy of medical insurance cards, and be aware that a copay may be necessary. Medicare Advantage plan members must have their Medicare A/B cards, as well as their advantage plan card (HMSA, HUMANA, Kaiser, UHC, etc.)

Participants who are not the primary subscriber of their insurance plans will need to provide the subscriber’s legal name, date of birth, gender, and relationship.

The flu shots will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

“This year, more than ever, it is very important to get a flu shot,” said Dr. Jill Omori, the city’s infectious disease officer, in a news release. “Although a flu shot will not protect you against COVID-19, the flu and COVID-19 are very difficult to distinguish from each other. Being protected against the flu will decrease the likelihood that you would need to get a COVID test. In addition, decreasing the number of flu cases that we have in the community would help to preserve health care resources for possible COVID-19 cases.”

The clinic was made possible due to a partnership between My Health Solutions and the Hawaii State AFL-CIO Labor Community Services Program, with additional assistance from the city and a number of health care sponsors.

Contact My Health Solutions at 294-1399 for more information.