Kamaaina grocery chain operator Foodland Super Market Ltd. is adding new twists to its retail format for a planned new store in the upscale Kahala community.

The company announced Wednesday that the new store, scheduled to open Nov. 11, will include a full- service restaurant and bar and be half the size of a Foodland Farms store three miles away in Aina Haina.

The new 13,000-square-foot store also will have a different name — Kahala Mkt. by Foodland.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to serve the Kahala community,” Jenai Wall, Foodland chairwoman and CEO, said in a statement.

Foodland said it tailored the store specifically for the Kahala community, and that a big focus is being placed on grab-and-go, takeout and dine-in food service.

Other elements of the planned store include a gourmet pizza station, a full-service poke counter and an alcove of wines and spirits sourced by R. Field Wine Co. and staffed by a team with wine knowledge.

About 100 employees will staff the store and restaurant.

The 63-seat restaurant and bar called et al., which means “and others,” will be the second such feature in a Foodland store. The other one is Mahi‘ai Table at a Foodland Farms that opened at Ka Makana Ali‘i mall in Kapolei in July.

Colin Sato, formerly with the Beachhouse at the Moana restaurant in Waikiki, will be chef de cuisine at the new restaurant that will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Kahala Mkt. by Foodland will anchor a 50,000-square-foot retail complex called Ku‘ono Marketplace at Kahala being developed by landowner Kamehameha Schools mauka of Kahala Mall on land formerly occupied by a collection of old commercial buildings.

With the Foodland addition, Kahala will have three grocery stores. A Whole Foods Market exists at the mall, and a Times Supermarkets store is kitty corner from the Ku‘ono Marketplace site.