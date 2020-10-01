Television and radio – Oct. 1, 2020

On the air

Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.

*premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.

***delayed. All games subject to blackout.

Today

TIME TV SPEC HT

BASEBALL: MLB PLAYOFFS, WILD CARD

NL G2: Reds at Braves 6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70

NL G2: Marlins at Cubs 8 a.m. KITV 4 4

AL G3: White Sox at Athletics 9 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70

NL G2: Cardinals at Padres 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74

NL G2: Brewers at Dodgers 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70

FOOTBALL: NFL

Broncos at Jets 2:20 p.m. NFLN NA/203 88

GOLF

Europe: Scottish Open, R1 12:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

LPGA: ShopRite LPGA Classic, R1 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

PGA: Sanderson Farms Championship, R1 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 247: Daley vs. Anderson 10 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83

RUGBY: SUPER LEAGUE

Castleford Tigers vs. Hull FC 8:30 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA

SOCCER

College women: Clemson at North Carolina 10 a.m. FSW 20/226 81*

College women: Syracuse at Louisville 10 a.m. ACC NA/251 NA

College women: Boston College at Notre Dame noon ACC NA/251 NA

College women: Pittsburgh at Virginia 1 p.m. FSSD NA/227 NA

College women: Pittsburgh at Virginia 1 p.m. FSPT 31/228 82*

College women: Florida State at Virginia Tech 2 p.m. ACC NA/251 NA

TENNIS

French Open, round 2 midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*

French Open, round 3 11 p.m. FSW 20/226 81*

French Open, round 3 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*

VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN

Kansas State at West Virginia 1 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73

Friday

TIME TV SPEC HT

AUTO RACING

Indycar Harvest GP Race 12:30 p.m. USA 29/555 123

BASEBALL: MLB PLAYOFFS

Marlins at Cubs, if necessary 8 a.m. KITV 4 4

Reds at Braves, if necessary 9 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70

Brewers at Dodgers, if necessary 12:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70

Cardinals at Padres, if necessary 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70

BASKETBALL: NBA FINALS

Heat vs. Lakers 3 p.m. KITV 4 4

BASKETBALL: WNBA FINALS

Storm vs. Aces 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74

FOOTBALL: COLLEGE

Campbell at Wake Forest 1 p.m. ACCN NA/251* NA

Louisiana Tech at BYU 3 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74

GOLF

Scottish Open Midnight GOLF 30/216 86

ShopRite LPGA Classic 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

Sanderson Farms Championship 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86

TENNIS

French Open Midnight FSW 20/226 81*

French Open Midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*

French Open 4 p.m. FSW 20/226 81*

French Open 11 p.m. FSW 20/226 81*

French Open 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*

VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN

Miami at Wake Forest 6 a.m. FSW 20/226 81*

TCU at Baylor noon ESPNU NA/221* 73

TODAY

TIME STATION

MLB: Marlins vs. Cubs 8 a.m. 1500-AM

MLB: Athletics vs. White Sox 9 a.m. 1420-AM/92.7FM

MLB: Cardinals vs. Padres 1 p.m. 1500-AM

NFL: Broncos at Jets 2:20 p.m. 1420-AM/92.7FM

MLB: Brewers at Dodgers 4 p.m. 990-AM

Friday