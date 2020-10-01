comscore Television and radio - Oct. 1, 2020 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Television and radio – Oct. 1, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 9:29 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
*premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
***delayed. All games subject to blackout.
 
TV
Today
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL: MLB PLAYOFFS, WILD CARD
NL G2: Reds at Braves 6 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
NL G2: Marlins at Cubs 8 a.m. KITV 4 4
AL G3: White Sox at Athletics 9 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
NL G2: Cardinals at Padres 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
NL G2: Brewers at Dodgers 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
FOOTBALL: NFL
Broncos at Jets 2:20 p.m. NFLN NA/203 88
GOLF
Europe: Scottish Open, R1 12:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
LPGA: ShopRite LPGA Classic, R1 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
PGA: Sanderson Farms Championship, R1 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 247: Daley vs. Anderson 10 a.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
RUGBY: SUPER LEAGUE
Castleford Tigers vs. Hull FC 8:30 a.m. FSP NA/231* NA
SOCCER
College women: Clemson at North Carolina 10 a.m. FSW 20/226 81*
College women: Syracuse at Louisville 10 a.m. ACC NA/251 NA
College women: Boston College at Notre Dame noon ACC NA/251 NA
College women: Pittsburgh at Virginia 1 p.m. FSSD NA/227 NA
College women: Pittsburgh at Virginia 1 p.m. FSPT 31/228 82*
College women: Florida State at Virginia Tech 2 p.m. ACC NA/251 NA
TENNIS
French Open, round 2 midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
French Open, round 3 11 p.m. FSW 20/226 81*
French Open, round 3 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN
Kansas State at West Virginia 1 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Friday
  TIME TV SPEC HT
AUTO RACING        
Indycar Harvest GP Race 12:30 p.m. USA 29/555 123
BASEBALL: MLB PLAYOFFS
Marlins at Cubs, if necessary 8 a.m. KITV 4 4
Reds at Braves, if necessary 9 a.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Brewers at Dodgers, if necessary 12:30 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Cardinals at Padres, if necessary 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
BASKETBALL: NBA FINALS        
Heat vs. Lakers 3 p.m. KITV 4 4
BASKETBALL: WNBA FINALS        
Storm vs. Aces 1 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
FOOTBALL: COLLEGE        
Campbell at Wake Forest 1 p.m. ACCN NA/251* NA
Louisiana Tech at BYU 3 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
GOLF        
Scottish Open Midnight GOLF 30/216 86
ShopRite LPGA Classic 7 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
Sanderson Farms Championship 10 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
TENNIS        
French Open Midnight FSW 20/226 81*
French Open Midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
French Open 4 p.m. FSW 20/226 81*
French Open 11 p.m. FSW 20/226 81*
French Open 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN
Miami at Wake Forest 6 a.m. FSW 20/226 81*
TCU at Baylor noon ESPNU NA/221* 73
 
Radio
TODAY
  TIME STATION
MLB: Marlins vs. Cubs 8 a.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Athletics vs. White Sox 9 a.m. 1420-AM/92.7FM
MLB: Cardinals vs. Padres 1 p.m. 1500-AM
NFL: Broncos at Jets 2:20 p.m. 1420-AM/92.7FM
MLB: Brewers at Dodgers 4 p.m. 990-AM
Friday
NBA: Heat vs. Lakers 3 p.m. 1420-AM/92.7FM

