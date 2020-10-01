Television and radio – Oct. 1, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
|*premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|***delayed. All games subject to blackout.
|TV
|Today
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB PLAYOFFS, WILD CARD
|NL G2: Reds at Braves
|6 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|NL G2: Marlins at Cubs
|8 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|AL G3: White Sox at Athletics
|9 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|NL G2: Cardinals at Padres
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|NL G2: Brewers at Dodgers
|4 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|FOOTBALL: NFL
|Broncos at Jets
|2:20 p.m.
|NFLN
|NA/203
|88
|GOLF
|Europe: Scottish Open, R1
|12:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|LPGA: ShopRite LPGA Classic, R1
|7 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|PGA: Sanderson Farms Championship, R1
|10 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
|Bellator 247: Daley vs. Anderson
|10 a.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|RUGBY: SUPER LEAGUE
|Castleford Tigers vs. Hull FC
|8:30 a.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|SOCCER
|College women: Clemson at North Carolina
|10 a.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|College women: Syracuse at Louisville
|10 a.m.
|ACC
|NA/251
|NA
|College women: Boston College at Notre Dame
|noon
|ACC
|NA/251
|NA
|College women: Pittsburgh at Virginia
|1 p.m.
|FSSD
|NA/227
|NA
|College women: Pittsburgh at Virginia
|1 p.m.
|FSPT
|31/228
|82*
|College women: Florida State at Virginia Tech
|2 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251
|NA
|TENNIS
|French Open, round 2
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|French Open, round 3
|11 p.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|French Open, round 3
|11 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN
|Kansas State at West Virginia
|1 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Friday
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|AUTO RACING
|Indycar Harvest GP Race
|12:30 p.m.
|USA
|29/555
|123
|BASEBALL: MLB PLAYOFFS
|Marlins at Cubs, if necessary
|8 a.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|Reds at Braves, if necessary
|9 a.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Brewers at Dodgers, if necessary
|12:30 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Cardinals at Padres, if necessary
|4 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|BASKETBALL: NBA FINALS
|Heat vs. Lakers
|3 p.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|BASKETBALL: WNBA FINALS
|Storm vs. Aces
|1 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|FOOTBALL: COLLEGE
|Campbell at Wake Forest
|1 p.m.
|ACCN
|NA/251*
|NA
|Louisiana Tech at BYU
|3 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|GOLF
|Scottish Open
|Midnight
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|ShopRite LPGA Classic
|7 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|10 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|TENNIS
|French Open
|Midnight
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|French Open
|Midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|French Open
|4 p.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|French Open
|11 p.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|French Open
|11 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|VOLLEYBALL: COLLEGE WOMEN
|Miami at Wake Forest
|6 a.m.
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|TCU at Baylor
|noon
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Radio
|TODAY
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Marlins vs. Cubs
|8 a.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Athletics vs. White Sox
|9 a.m.
|1420-AM/92.7FM
|MLB: Cardinals vs. Padres
|1 p.m.
|1500-AM
|NFL: Broncos at Jets
|2:20 p.m.
|1420-AM/92.7FM
|MLB: Brewers at Dodgers
|4 p.m.
|990-AM
|Friday
|NBA: Heat vs. Lakers
|3 p.m.
|1420-AM/92.7FM
