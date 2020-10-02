18 people test positive for coronavirus at Life Care nursing home in Hilo

A dozen residents and six staff have contracted the coronavirus at another Hilo nursing home.

The 259-bed Life Care Center of Hilo reported Thursday evening that there are 11 active resident cases, including three at Hilo Medical Center. One resident has fully recovered from COVID-19, according to a post on the company’s website. In addition, there are three active employee cases and three that are considered recovered.

Life Care, the second-largest skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in the islands, said it will continue testing staff and residents twice a week until further notice, monitor residents for any symptoms and screen employees daily. The center provides short-term rehabilitation, long-term care and post-operative recovery.

A representative wasn’t immediately available for comment.

On Sept. 23, the facility was notified that an employee who did not provide direct care had tested positive in the community and by the next day, it reported four workers had contracted COVID-19, including one that had recovered and returned to work and three employees who are still recovering at home. The first resident tested positive on Sept. 25 and was immediately isolated in a designated COVID-19 unit, the company said. The following day, two more residents were confirmed positive.

“We continue to proactively take on the challenges of this pandemic, and our resolve remains to provide a safe environment and peace of mind for each individual under our stewardship,” Mark Mann, executive director, said in the statement.

Also in Hilo, the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home has been dealing with the state’s largest coronavirus outbreak with 71 residents and 35 employees infected and 27 fatalities attributed to the outbreak. The nursing home is reporting 38 residents and 33 employees have recovered.

Meanwhile, the Liliha Healthcare Center is scrambling to contain a COVID-19 outbreak that has so far sickened 21 residents and six staff members. Separately, a registered nurse in Arcadia’s Health Care Center and an independent living resident both tested positive for the virus.

At least 21 nursing homes have reported cases among staff or residents in the past 28 days, the DOH said on its website. They include 15 in Honolulu, two on Maui and four on Hawaii island.