Fishing vessel master, 73, medevaced to Queen’s from 150 miles east of Hilo

The Coast Guard, Air Force and Navy medevaced today the 73-year-old master of an 84-foot commercial fishing vessel 150 miles east of Hilo.

The crew from a Navy helicopter transported the mariner directly to the Queen’s Medical Center in stable condition.

The owner of the vessel, the Lady Alice, notified the Coast Guard at 7:37 a.m. Monday that the master of the vessel appeared to be suffering from symptoms of a stroke.

The other mariners aboard provided medication to the master and were instructed by the Coast Guard watchstanders to monitor his condition and maintain scheduled communication, the Coast Guard said in a news release.

Coast Guard and Air Force duty flight surgeons recommended sending Air Force pararescue jumpers from the 129th Rescue Wing to the ship before the mariner’s condition deteriorated.

The Air Force launched an HC-130J Combat King II, and three pararescue jumpers were deployed on scene.

Air Station Barbers Point had an HC-130 Hercules aircrew overhead to give support and provide weather updates.

The parajumpers determined the patient needed more care and the Navy MH-60 Seahawk crew medevaced the mariner.

At the time of the rescue, winds were 12 mph and seas were 2 feet.