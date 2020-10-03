comscore Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is the latest in Trump’s circle to get coronavirus | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is the latest in Trump’s circle to get coronavirus

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2017 New Jersey. Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a news conference in Newark, N.J. Christie tweeted today that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2017

    New Jersey. Gov. Chris Christie speaks during a news conference in Newark, N.J. Christie tweeted today that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie tested positive for COVID-19, he tweeted this morning — the latest in a string of virus cases connected to President Donald Trump’s inner circle.

Christie said that he will be receiving medical attention and “will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.”

He did not say whether he had symptoms.

Christie, Trump’s former 2016 rival, told The Associated Press on Friday that the last time he was with the president was Tuesday during preparations for his debate with former Vice President Joe Biden in Cleveland. Christie had tweeted Friday morning that he had last tested negative ahead of Tuesday’s debate and was not having any symptoms then.

Christie is the latest person who has been in close contact with the president recently to test positive for the virus. In addition to Trump and first lady Melania Trump, multiple people who have traveled with Trump or attended events with the president have contracted the virus over the last several days.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Chiefs-Patriots game off after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams, including Cam Newton
Looking Back

Scroll Up