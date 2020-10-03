comscore Non-aggressive shark spotted in Waikiki | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Non-aggressive shark spotted in Waikiki

  • Today

A shark has been spotted near the Sheraton Waikiki Hotel, where signs have been posted.

The City and County of Honolulu reported that around 2 p.m., the shark, approximately 5 or 6 feet long, was swimming near the shore. Jet ski patrols and announcements were made to warn the public.

The shark was not aggressive.

Over the last week or so, the city has been sending announcements about frequent shark observations at nearby Kaimana Beach. Those sharks have been observed feeding on a bait ball.

