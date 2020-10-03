Kaimana Beach lures species of all sorts

By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
At top, a fisherman looked on as a sandbar shark’s dorsal fin broke the surface of the ocean while pursuing schools of baitfish at Kaimana Beach on Sept. 25. Lifeguards reported seeing several sharks pursuing schooling baitfish about 20 yards from the shoreline.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A warning sign remained posted at Kaimana Beach on Tuesday as beachgoers went about their day.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, a sleeping seal at Kaimana Beach was seen on Tuesday.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Fishermen using live bait waded out into the ocean Sept. 18 to catch halalu at Kaimana Beach. A shark was sighted offshore that day.
CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM
Above, a fisherman holds a halalu, which is juvenille akule, also known as big eye scad.