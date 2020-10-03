Sports Hawaii Bowl canceled for 2020 but will return By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! This year’s Hawaii Bowl is the latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. This year’s Hawaii Bowl is the latest victim of the coronavirus pandemic. ESPN Events today announced it will cancel two of the 17 bowls it owns — the Hawaii Bowl and the Bahamas Bowl. Although a date had not been set for this year’s Hawaii Bowl, 14 of the bowl’s 18 games have been played on Christmas Eve. The Hawaii Bowl has been linked with the University of Hawaii since the game’s inception in 2002. The game was formed as a collaborative among UH, the Western Athletic Conference and an ESPN subsidiary after the Rainbow Warriors went 9-3 in 2001 but did not advance to a postseason bowl. The Warriors have played in the Hawaii Bowl nine times, including last December’s victory over Brigham Young. There has been a handshake acknowledgement that the Warriors would be extended an invitation if they finish the regular season with a .500 record or better. “We are disappointed that we aren’t able to stage events and these premier destinations this year,” Pete Derzis, ESPN senior vice president of college sports programming and ESPN Events, said in a statement. “We are committed to bringing both games back in 2021, and we thank our conference partners, sponsors and local communities for their ongoing support and understanding.” Previous Story Television and radio - Oct. 2, 2020