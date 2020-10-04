comscore Branches of Botany: Large tropical gardens are perfect for iconic palms | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Branches of Botany: Large tropical gardens are perfect for iconic palms

  • By Jesse Adams, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • COURTESY JESSE ADAMS Pritchardia pacifica, or Fiji fan palm, is native to western Pacific islands.

Both species mentioned in this article are considered low risk by the Hawaii Pacific Weed Risk Assessment and might make interesting specimen plants in your personal palmery. Read more

