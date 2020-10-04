comscore ‘Iolani School grad has important message to keep keiki safe | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
‘Iolani School grad has important message to keep keiki safe

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • Alex Min and his dog, Poppy

Min, who joined the Coast Guard right after school, has written a children’s book, “Poppy the Preparedness Pup,” with simple advice on how to get ready for hurricanes, tsunamis, floods and other hazards, including pandemics. Read more

