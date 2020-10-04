comscore Kailua farm receives funding to continue work to heal people, land | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kailua farm receives funding to continue work to heal people, land

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.
  • COURTESY DAPHNE HENNING / PARTNERS IN DEVELOPMENT FOUNDATION Teachers and students from Maunawili Elementary School helped pull weeds and plant kalo as they learned about Kupa ‘Aina farm.

    Teachers and students from Maunawili Elementary School helped pull weeds and plant kalo as they learned about Kupa ‘Aina farm.

Kupa ‘Aina farm, which grows kalo and provides experiential learning on five acres of reclaimed pasture neighboring the Hawaii Youth Correctional Facility in Kailua, has received $15,000 from the Omidyar ‘Ohana. Read more

