The University of Hawaii has added a left-handed complement to its 2021 recruiting class.

Harry Gustin, a left-handed pitcher from Smoky Hill High in Aurora, Colo., told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser he has accepted an offer from the Rainbow Warriors. Gustin will ink his commitment on Nov. 11, the first day of the NCAA’s signing period for baseball prospects. Gustin is the ninth commitment for the ’Bows’ 2021 class.

Gustin said he made his decision following conversations with head coach Mike Trapasso and associate coach Mike Brown, as well as his own extensive research into Hawaii and the baseball program. “I really like the coach,” Gustin said. “I really like Hawaii.”

Gustin was introduced to the sport through his older brother. “I was on the field all the time, basically,” Gustin said.

He also wrestled and played basketball before focusing solely on baseball as a Smoky Hill freshman. Gustin, who is 6 feet 1 and 150 pounds, blossomed into an artful pitcher who mixed an 87-mph fastball with a droopy, late-breaking curveball thrown with a Kershaw-esque motion.

During the 2019 Power Showcase at Chase Field — the home stadium of the Arizona Diamondbacks — Gustin was scheduled to pitch three innings. In his first inning, he struck out two and induced a popout. In the second, he struck out the lead-off batter, then felt discomfort in his left elbow on a pitch to the next hitter. He was diagnosed with a UCL tear. The following week, in early December 2019, he underwent surgery.

He said he has progressed to where he has weekly throwing sessions with his pitching coach. He is expected to pitch for Smoky Hill this coming spring.

Gustin said he grew an inch and gained about 10 pounds during his rehab. He predicts his stronger build will correlate to improved fastball velocity. “I feel pretty strongly this upcoming high school season I’ll be touching, if not sitting, on 90 (mph),” he said.

Gustin has been active growing up in Colorado. “There’s a lot to do with mountains and skiing,” Gustin said. “We’re a big bird-hunting family.”

Gustin said his family owns three bird dogs. He also enjoys fishing and ice fishing,

His high school is currently on a hybrid-learning schedule. His cohort block attends four classes each on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the rest or his curriculum through online instruction.