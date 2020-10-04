Las Vegas Advisor: Las Vegas showrooms, theaters allowed to open

Last week Nevada’s governor raised the 50-person limit on public gatherings to 250, opening the door for some showrooms and theaters to resume ticketed performances. Large venues, such as arenas and stadiums, can petition the state for a variance of up to 10% of capacity, as long as separate sections of seats are limited to 250 attendees, each with its own staff and entrances/exits. Venues are allowed to open immediately, but only after safety plans have been approved, so live entertainment is expected to return slowly.

Bellagio Conservatory: The fall display at the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Garden’s is titled “Into the Woods” and features a talking tree, a reflecting pool with a family of foxes in a rowboat, gowned fairies, bears around a honey pot and a spiral staircase leading to a treehouse. The display runs through Nov. 28 and is free to view.

Reservations for Red Rock: The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is launching a reservation system for visitors who want to drive through the scenic park between now and May 31, 2021. In addition to the $15 entry fee, visitors will be charged a $2 processing fee when they make reservations at Recreation.gov. You can reserve up to 30 days in advance.

King crab: Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak and Stone Crab in the Forum Shops at Caesars Palace is running a daily special from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with 12 ounces of king crab, sides of mac and cheese and roasted corn, and a slice of Key lime pie for $34.99. Given that the legs normally sell for $80 per pound at Joe’s, this is a strong deal that’s expected to last at least through the end of October.

Question: This season of “Shark Tank” advertises that it was shot at a Las Vegas casino, but doesn’t say where? Do you know which one it is?

Answer: The new season of ABC’s hit entrepreneur show “Shark Tank” was produced at the Venetian. Episodes were shot in a quarantine bubble at the resort. They will begin airing on Oct. 16.

