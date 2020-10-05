Man, 21, dies after vehicle crash in Wahiawa

The driver of a black BMW died following a crash on Kamehameha Highway in Wahiawa area on Saturday, according to the Honolulu Police Department.
Police from HPD’s Traffic Division said around 1 p.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man appeared to have been traveling south on Kamehameha Highway when, for an unknown reason, his vehicle left the roadway.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Speed appears to be a factor in the collision, but it remains whether drugs and alcohol were factors as well.
Police said the death was the 40th traffic fatality for Oahu in 2020, compared to 40 at the same time in 2019.
