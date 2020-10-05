TheBus says another driver tests positive for COVID-19

Another driver of TheBus has tested positive for the new coronavirus, officials from Oahu Transit Services confirmed Sunday.

The driver’s symptoms started Saturday, and he or she called in sick and got tested for COVID-19 the same day. On Sunday, the driver informed OTS they had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The driver did not have symptoms on their last day of work on Friday, which included Routes 1, 1L, 61 and 66 on Thursday and Routes 60, 23, and 69 on Friday.

Upon notification, OTS began internal contact tracing and found the driver had no prolonged contact with any employees or customers. OTS said the mandatory face covering requirement to ride TheBus has greatly reduced operator and rider contact.

The vehicles driven by the operator have been thoroughly disinfected and cleaned.

More than half a dozen drivers of TheBus and TheHandiVan have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

OTS said TheBus has taken steps to reduce the risk of infection in its transit vehicles. In addition to installing plastic curtains on all buses to provide a barrier between drivers and passengers as they board, extra buses have been added to busy routes to provide greater space for physical distancing. All buses and vans are disinfected daily, and the temperatures of all employees are checked daily.

“The City continues to remind the public that only essential trips should be taken on public transit, and that wearing a face mask or covering while entering and riding on a bus or a TheHandi-Van is required,” said OTS in a news release. “Transit riders should continue practicing good hygiene and social distancing. People who are sick or in poor health conditions should stay at home and not ride public transit.”

The dates and routes driven by the infected driver are listed below:

THURSDAY, OCT. 1:

>> Route 1: 11:39 a.m. – 12:35 p.m., Kalihi/Middle St. – Malia/Kilauea

>> Route 1: 12:48 p.m. – 1:46 p.m., Malia/Kilauea – Kalihi Transit Center

>> Route 1L: 1:53 p.m. – 3:18 p.m., Kalihi Transit Center – Lunalilo Home Rd. /Kolokolo

>> Route 1L: 3:38 p.m. – 5:01 p.m., Lunalilo Home Rd./Kolokolo – Kalihi Transit Center

>> Route 61: 5:15 p.m. – 6:28 p.m., Kalihi Transit Center – Kaneohe Bay/Mokapu

>> Route 66: 6:28 p.m. – 6:42 p.m., Kaneohe Bay/Mokapu

FRIDAY, OCT. 2:

>> Route 60: 9:56 a.m. – 12:22 p.m., Alakea/Hotel – Windward – Weed Circle

>> Route 60: 12:29 p.m. -3:28 p.m. , Weed Circle – Windward – Downtown – Ala Moana

>> Route 23: 3:56 p.m. – 5:21 p.m., Ala Moana – Waikiki – Hawaii Kai – Sea Life Park

>> Route 69: 5:30 p.m. – 6:16 p.m., Sea Life Park – Waimanalo – Kawa/Mehana