Television and radio – Oct. 5, 2020

  • Today
  • Updated 9:18 pm
On the air
TV
TODAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL: MLB PLAYOFFS
ALDS G1: Astros vs. Athletics 10 a.m. TBS 28/551 121
ALDS G1: Yankees vs. Rays 2 p.m. TBS 28/551 121
BASEBALL: KOREAN        
Samsung Lions at LG Twins 11:30 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
FOOTBALL: NFL        
Patriots at Chiefs 1:05 p.m. KGMB 7 7
Falcons at Packers 2:50 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
GOLF
College: Blessings Invitational, R1 9:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
SOCCER
College: Alabama-Birmingham at Clemson noon ACC NA/251* NA
TENNIS        
French Open, round of 16 midnight FSW 20/226 81*
French Open, round of 16 midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
TUESDAY
  TIME TV SPEC HT
BASEBALL: MLB playoffs
NLDS G1: Marlins vs. Braves 8 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
ALDS G2: Astros vs. Athletics 10:30 a.m. TBS 28/551 121
ALDS G2: Yankees vs. Rays 2 p.m. TBS 28/551 121
NLDS G1: Padres vs. Dodgers 3:30 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
BASEBALL: KBO
Doosan Bears at SK Wyverns 11:25 p.m. ESPN2 21/224 74
Basketball: nba finals
G4: Lakers vs. Heat 3 p.m. KITV 4 4
basketball: Wnba finals
G3: Aces vs. Storm 3 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
GOLF
College: Blessings Invitational, R2 9:30 a.m. GOLF 30/216 86
hockey: nhl
2020 NHL Draft 1 p.m. NBCSN 19/210 87
SOCCER
College: Pittsburgh at Syracuse 1 p.m. ACC NA/251* NA
Tennis
French Open, men’s & women’s quarter. midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
 
Radio
Today
  TIME STATION
MLB playoffs: Astros vs. Athletics 10 a.m. 1500-AM
MLB playoffs: Yankees vs. Rays 2 p.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM
NFL: Falcons at Packers 2:50 p.m. 1500-AM
Tuesday
  TIME STATION
MLB playoffs: Marlins vs. Braves 8 a.m. 1500-AM
MLB playoffs: Astros vs. Athletics 10:37 a.m. 1420-AM/92.7-FM
MLB playoffs: Yankees vs. Rays 2:10 p.m. 1500-AM
NBA Finals: Lakers vs. Heat 3 p.m. 990-AM, 1420-AM/92.7-FM
MLB playoffs: Padres vs. Dodgers JIP 990-AM

