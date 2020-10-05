Television and radio – Oct. 5, 2020

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital.
|*premium station. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|***delayed. All games subject to blackout.
|TV
|TODAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB PLAYOFFS
|ALDS G1: Astros vs. Athletics
|10 a.m.
|TBS
|28/551
|121
|ALDS G1: Yankees vs. Rays
|2 p.m.
|TBS
|28/551
|121
|BASEBALL: KOREAN
|Samsung Lions at LG Twins
|11:30 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|FOOTBALL: NFL
|Patriots at Chiefs
|1:05 p.m.
|KGMB
|7
|7
|Falcons at Packers
|2:50 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|GOLF
|College: Blessings Invitational, R1
|9:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|SOCCER
|College: Alabama-Birmingham at Clemson
|noon
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|TENNIS
|French Open, round of 16
|midnight
|FSW
|20/226
|81*
|French Open, round of 16
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|TUESDAY
|TIME
|TV
|SPEC
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB playoffs
|NLDS G1: Marlins vs. Braves
|8 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|ALDS G2: Astros vs. Athletics
|10:30 a.m.
|TBS
|28/551
|121
|ALDS G2: Yankees vs. Rays
|2 p.m.
|TBS
|28/551
|121
|NLDS G1: Padres vs. Dodgers
|3:30 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|BASEBALL: KBO
|Doosan Bears at SK Wyverns
|11:25 p.m.
|ESPN2
|21/224
|74
|Basketball: nba finals
|G4: Lakers vs. Heat
|3 p.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|basketball: Wnba finals
|G3: Aces vs. Storm
|3 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|GOLF
|College: Blessings Invitational, R2
|9:30 a.m.
|GOLF
|30/216
|86
|hockey: nhl
|2020 NHL Draft
|1 p.m.
|NBCSN
|19/210
|87
|SOCCER
|College: Pittsburgh at Syracuse
|1 p.m.
|ACC
|NA/251*
|NA
|Tennis
|French Open, men’s & women’s quarter.
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Radio
|Today
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB playoffs: Astros vs. Athletics
|10 a.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB playoffs: Yankees vs. Rays
|2 p.m.
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
|NFL: Falcons at Packers
|2:50 p.m.
|1500-AM
|Tuesday
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB playoffs: Marlins vs. Braves
|8 a.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB playoffs: Astros vs. Athletics
|10:37 a.m.
|1420-AM/92.7-FM
|MLB playoffs: Yankees vs. Rays
|2:10 p.m.
|1500-AM
|NBA Finals: Lakers vs. Heat
|3 p.m.
|990-AM, 1420-AM/92.7-FM
|MLB playoffs: Padres vs. Dodgers
|JIP
|990-AM
