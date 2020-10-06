6-foot shark prompts warning signs at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki

Shark warning signs have once again been posted at Kaimana Beach in Waikiki after a 6-foot reef shark was observed feeding on a school of fish 20 to 30 yards from shore.

Ocean Safety officials issued an alert on the shark at about 9:30 a.m. today.

The signs have been up nearly daily since mid-September and were up almost all of last week after two to three, 4-foot sharks were sighted feeding on a bait ball of fish about 25 yards offshore.