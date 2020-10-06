Hawaii reports 3 more coronavirus-related deaths on Oahu and 83 new infections statewide

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii State Department of Health officials said today that Hawaii has recorded three additional coronavirus-related deaths and 83 new infections statewide, bringing the totals since the start of the pandemic to 160 deaths and 12,937 cases.

No further details on the latest Oahu fatalities were immediately released.

Hilo Medical Center said today that the Big Island’s coronavirus-related death toll is now 32, with two deaths recently reported at the Life Care Center, the second Hilo nursing home to see a cluster of cases. Medical center officials said 27 of the island’s COVID-19 deaths were residents of the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home, while three fatalities are from the greater community.

The state’s official coronavirus death toll counts only 15 Big Island deaths with Hawaii health officials saying the other reported cases are pending verification.

In addition to the 15 Big Island deaths, the official state death toll includes 132 on Oahu, and 12 on Maui, while one fatality was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland.

The U.S. coronavirus death toll is over 210,000 today.

As of today, 2,251 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 10,526 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or nearly 81.36% of those infected, according to the state’s official count. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Officials reported 56 new releases today.

Today’s new infection cases include 67 on Oahu, 14 on the Big Island, and two in Maui County, officials said.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak are 11,613 on Oahu, 834 in Hawaii County, 397 in Maui County, and 59 in Kauai County. There are also 34 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

By county, Honolulu has seen 9,458 patients released from isolation, Hawaii County has had 648 releases, Maui has seen 362 patients released. Kauai has no active cases.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 889 have required hospitalizations, with no new hospitalizations reported today by state health officials. Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 887 hospitalizations in the state, 786 have been on Oahu, 56 on Maui, 44 on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.

There are 128 COVID-19 patients in the hospital in Hawaii. According to state health figures, there were 39 coronavirus patients in intensive care units and 29 virus patients on ventilators in Hawaii. Hilo Medical Center said today that a total of 17 COVID-positive patients were hospitalized on the Big Island.

Officials counted 1,249 new tests in today’s tally, with today’s 83 positive results representing 6.65% of the total tested.

Of the 308,090 coronavirus tests conducted so far by state and clinical laboratories in Hawaii since the start of the outbreak, a total of 4.2% have been positive.

Oahu’s seven-day average case count must stay below 100 and its positivity rate must be below 5% for 14 consecutive days to move to the next level of economic opening. Oahu’s seven-day average case count was 73 today, the seventh straight day below 100, while the seven-day average positivity rate was 3.2% today, the 13th straight day below 5%.