Man, 45, diving at Sandy Beach dies

A 45-year-old man dies after he was pulled from waters off the Sandy Beach area in extremely critical condition Monday evening, Emergency Medical Services said.
Police said a witness noticed the man was free diving and noticed he had trouble swimming.
Paramedics administered life-saving measures after he was brought to shore, before transporting him to the hospital.
The incident occurred at about 5:55 p.m., in the area of the beach near the intersection of Kealahou Street and Kalanianaole Highway in Hawaii Kai, EMS reported.
Police said the man died at the hospital.
