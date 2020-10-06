Man, 45, diving at Sandy Beach dies

A 45-year-old man dies after he was pulled from waters off the Sandy Beach area in extremely critical condition Monday evening, Emergency Medical Services said.

Police said a witness noticed the man was free diving and noticed he had trouble swimming.

Paramedics administered life-saving measures after he was brought to shore, before transporting him to the hospital.

The incident occurred at about 5:55 p.m., in the area of the beach near the intersection of Kealahou Street and Kalanianaole Highway in Hawaii Kai, EMS reported.

Police said the man died at the hospital.