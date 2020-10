Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In the 1970s, while working on Maui during summer vacations, I’d often go to Yamamoto Store on Front Street in Lahaina.

Although I enjoyed Yamamoto’s shave ice, it really was the teri cheeseburger that captivated me. The patty was hand-shaped and thick, each one cooked to order. I still vividly remember how juicy and tasty it was, especially with the teriyaki sauce drizzled on the burger as it cooked.

The memory has set me on a mission, and I’ve taken my son Kale along. We’re exploring teri cheeseburgers, specifically those made by small, locally owned, hole-in-the-wall restaurants.

It is a chase to find today’s version of the Yamamoto burger. Furthermore, in this day and age of fast food, it is a way for us to support local businesses.

These are the places that have stood out so far:

>> BBQ Town Drive Inn, Aina Haina Shopping Center

>> Bob’s Bar-B-Que, 1366 Dillingham Blvd., Kalihi

>> K and K Bar-B-Que Inn, 130 Kailua Road

>> Okata Bento, 3616 Waialae Ave., Kaimuki

>> Shige’s Saimin Stand, 70 Kukui St., Wahiawa

>> W&M Bar-B-Q Burger, 3104 Waialae Ave., Kaimuki

I was hoping to include some other eateries — Dillingham Saimin and Duane’s Ono Char-Burger on Kauai — but sadly both these places have closed. Ethel’s Grill in Kalihi, another longtime favorite, no longer serves teri cheeseburgers.

I hope some of you will suggest other places we can explore, so we can add to our list and present more results later. Email recommendations to crave@staradvertiser.com.

If you choose to retrace our steps, please note that all these places cook to order, so please be patient. It’s worth it.