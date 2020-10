Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CUPCAKES FOR HALLOWEEN

The Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival has a suggestion for a safe yet festive way to celebrate Halloween with a touch of culinary aplomb.

TV personality Alan Richman will host a free online cupcake decorating session, “Dress Up & Decorate,” taking place via Zoom at 3 p.m. Oct. 31. Costumes are encouraged.

Chefs Alan Wong, Roy Yamaguchi, Michelle Karr-Ueoka of MW Restaurant and Brian Sung of Foodland will provide decorating tips.

Optional cupcake kits will be sold for $35 at Foodland and Sack N Save stores statewide, including cupcakes, pastry piping bags, pastry tips, frosting and decorations.

The event replaces the festival’s highly popular annual “Keiki in the Kitchen” family affair. For details, to register and reserve kits, go to HFWF.me (click on “Schedule”) by Oct. 23. Call 738-6245.

STEAK BOWLS IN WAIKIKI

Taormina Sicilian Cuisine is making room in its kitchen for a pop-up, Savage Steaks, offering to-go bowls of buttery steak slices over rice.

Taormina chef Hiroyuki “Hiro” Mimura is serving Black Angus steak with a choice of sauces, rice and garlic chips, in three sizes: Savage Bowl, a pound of rib-eye, $24.99; the Ali‘i Bowl, 8 ounces of tenderloin, $22.99; and the Menehune bowl, 8 ounces of rib-eye, $12.99. Sides dishes such as Mexican corn on the cob also are available.

Taormina is still offering its regular Italian menu.

Steak orders are taken online only at savagesteakswaikiki.com. Curbside pickup is from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily at Taormina, 227 Lewers St. Call 926-5050.

NO THANKSGIVING IMU

Kailua High School has suspended its Thanksgiving imu, due to the uncertainty of COVID-19.

The school athletic program’s annual tradition is to sell space in an imu for cooking turkeys and other foods overnight.

The program said it hopes to bring the fundraising event back next year.