comscore COVID-19 case forces closure of Kapolei Satellite City Hall, but Kapolei Hale remains open | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

COVID-19 case forces closure of Kapolei Satellite City Hall, but Kapolei Hale remains open

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:48 pm

Kapolei Satellite City Hall has been closed following a positive test for COVID-19 among one of its workers but Kapolei Hale remains open and is still scheduled to serve as a Voter Service Center for the Nov. 3 general election.

The Satellite City Hall at Kapolei Hale is closed for deep cleaning and the remaining employees are in self-quarantine, city officials said today.

However, the Driver’s License Center remains operational as does the offices for the Departments of Community Services, Budget and Fiscal Services, Planning and Permitting, Environmental Services, Parks and Recreation, and Facility Maintenance.

City officials emphasized that many Satellite City Hall services can be conducted online, by mail or at a self-service kiosk.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Paralyzed Jacob Blake, 29, undergoing treatment at Illinois rehab center, uncle says
Next Story
Ruby Tuesday, hit by COVID closures, files for bankruptcy
Looking Back

Scroll Up