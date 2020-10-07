COVID-19 case forces closure of Kapolei Satellite City Hall, but Kapolei Hale remains open

Kapolei Satellite City Hall has been closed following a positive test for COVID-19 among one of its workers but Kapolei Hale remains open and is still scheduled to serve as a Voter Service Center for the Nov. 3 general election.

The Satellite City Hall at Kapolei Hale is closed for deep cleaning and the remaining employees are in self-quarantine, city officials said today.

However, the Driver’s License Center remains operational as does the offices for the Departments of Community Services, Budget and Fiscal Services, Planning and Permitting, Environmental Services, Parks and Recreation, and Facility Maintenance.

City officials emphasized that many Satellite City Hall services can be conducted online, by mail or at a self-service kiosk.