Hawaii records 1 new coronavirus-related death on Oahu and 101 new infections statewide

Hawaii State Department of Health officials said today that Hawaii has recorded an additional coronavirus-related death on Oahu and 101 new infections statewide, bringing the totals since the start of the pandemic to 164 deaths and 13,146 cases.

No immediate details were released on the latest fatality.

Hilo Medical Center said Wednesday that the Big Island’s coronavirus-related death toll is now 34. The medical center said later this afternoon that 27 deaths were from the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home, two deaths from the Life Care Center in Hilo, and five other deaths from the community.

The state’s official coronavirus death toll counts only 15 Big Island deaths with Hawaii health officials saying the other reported cases are pending verification.

In addition to the 15 Big Island deaths, the official state death toll includes 136 on Oahu, and 12 on Maui, while one fatality was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland.

The U.S. coronavirus death toll is over 212,000 today.

As of today, 2,378 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 10,604 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 81% of those infected, according to the state’s official count. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Officials reported 31 new releases today.

Today’s new infection cases include 86 on Oahu, 14 on the Big Island, and one on Maui.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak are 11,788 on Oahu, 866 in Hawaii County, 397 in Maui County, and 59 in Kauai County. There are also 36 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

By county, Honolulu has seen 9,520 patients released from isolation, Hawaii County has had 663 releases, Maui has seen 363 patients released. Kauai has no active cases.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 900 have required hospitalizations, with six new hospitalizations — four on Oahu and two on the Big Island — reported today by state health officials. Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 898 hospitalizations in the state, 794 have been on Oahu, 56 on Maui, 47 on Hawaii island, and one on Kauai.