HPD looking for 2 men who allegedly held man captive, stole money from ATM in Wahiawa

Honolulu police are looking for two armed men who stole money from an ATM in Wahiawa and held another man captive.

Just after 3 a.m. today, the two unidentified men reportedly gained access to the ATM machine and stole an undisclosed amount of money, the Honolulu Police Department reported.

The suspects held the victim, a 30-year-old man, captive by threatening him with a firearm, and they later fled in his vehicle.

HPD could not specify where the ATM was or how the victim became involved.

The suspects’ offenses include kidnapping, first-degree robbery, second-degree theft and auto theft.