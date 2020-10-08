comscore Off the News: Inspirational women win Nobels | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off the News: Inspirational women win Nobels

  • Today
  • Updated 5:41 p.m.

Kudos to two women with ties to Hawaii island who picked up Nobel Prize awards this week. Jennifer A. Doudna, a Hilo High grad — now a professor at the University of California, Berkeley — shared the Nobel for chemistry for developing CRISPR-cas9, a “molecular scissors” that can be used to change the DNA of animals, plants and microorganisms, enabling genes editing to remove errors that lead to disease. Read more

