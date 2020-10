Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii design firm G70 has hired three employees:

>> Michael Beason has been hired as the team’s newest civil project manager. He is a 30-year industry veteran and a certified professional engineer in both Hawaii and California. Prior to joining G70, Beason worked with Beason Engineering, LLC and Robert L. DeWitt and Associates.

>> Julia Kimoto has been hired as a civil designer. Prior to joining G70, Kimoto held internships at G70 and Austin Tsutsumi & Associates in Maui.

>> Erin Chow has been hired as an architectural designer. She was most recently an intern at G70 prior to taking on a full-time role with the company. Chow earned her Doctor of Architecture and Bachelor of Arts degrees from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.