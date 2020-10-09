Kauai police officer, 38, arrested for disorderly conduct, property damage

A Kauai police officer has been arrested for disorderly conduct and criminal property damage for behavior while off duty after a fire alarm was triggered at a resort in Lihue.

According to a news release from the Kauai Police Department, Tyrus Contrades, 38, of Hanamaulu was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Based on video surveillance at the resort, the department believes Contrades was responsible for triggering the fire alarm at 11 p.m. on Oct. 3, which turned out to be a false alarm.

The next morning, at 1 a.m., police dispatch received a call for medical assistance from a Hanamaulu residence for a man, who turned out to be Contrades, whose hand was injured and bleeding. Police also discovered that his marked police vehicle, which was parked outside and unoccupied, was damaged.

After his arrest, Contrades was released on bail for the disorderly conduct violation and pending investigation regarding the property damage.

Contrades works with the Patrol Services Bureau and has been with the Kauai Police Department for 11 years. He is on administrative leave with pay.