FBI raids Hilo offices of public access TV

FBI agents raided Thursday the Hilo offices of Hawaii island’s public access channels operator.

FBI spokesman Jason White said agents executed a search warrant but declined to say what the nature of the investigation is, what was being sought or if any individuals are being targeted, saying the investigation is ongoing.

Na Leo TV, operator of Public Educational and Governmental Access channels for the Big Island, issued a news release Thursday saying its “staff and management are fully cooperating” with authorities, its assistant general manager and head of marketing Micah Alameda said after confirming the raid occurred.

It canceled its “Puna Candidates’ Forum,” which had been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Thursday. “We are working with the Mainstreet Pahoa Association to reschedule this broadcast,” Alameda said, declining further comment.

“We are not aware of any abnormalities,” Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs cable administrator Ji Sook Kim said. “We were very surprised ourselves.”

The DCCA has a contract with all Hawaii PEG access channel nonprofit organizations, which receive 3% of the gross revenue of the cable companies. (By federal law, the state is allowed to get up to 5% of a cable company’s gross revenue. Cable subscribers pay up to 5%, but currently it is set at 4%.)

Na Leo received $1.3 million in funding for 2020 from cable company revenue generated on the Big Island. “As far as we know,” they’re working on their annual audit because it’s part of their contract with the state, Kim said.

The independent nonprofit hires its own auditor to do an annual financial audit. However, the DCCA won’t see it until the following year, after the nonprofit’s board approves it. “For 2020, we’ll get it in 2021.”

Once the DCCA receives an audit, it is submitted to its financial consultants, who review it, and for 2019, the financial consultants “didn’t flag anything for us,” Kim said.

The DCCA also does a physical asset inventory annually, but that has not yet been done this year for any of the PEG access companies.

“We held back because of the pandemic,” Kim said. “We didn’t want to expose people needlessly.”

According to a recorded message, Na Leo’s staff has been working off-site since Aug. 26 due to the pandemic.

Na Leo TV is headed by president and CEO Stacy K. Higa, a mayoral candidate who is out of the running after placing fifth in the primary.

He served two terms from 2004 to 2008 as county councilman representing portions of Hilo, and served as council chairman from 2006 to 2008.

Calls to Na Leo TV were not returned.