Family rescued after catamaran flips over off Lanikai Beach

A man and his children were rescued after their catamaran capsized off Lanikai Beach today, Honolulu Ocean Safety reported.

Just before 5:30 p.m., Ocean Safety responded to a 911 call about a family aboard a catamaran that flipped over about 500 yards offshore.

A good Samaritan rescued the children, and Ocean Safety personnel brought the father and the catamaran to shore, according to a Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman.

No injuries were reported.