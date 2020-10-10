Hawaii records 2 new coronavirus-related deaths on Oahu and 73 new infections statewide

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii Department of Health officials said today the state recorded two new coronavirus-related deaths and 73 new infections statewide, bringing the totals since the start of the pandemic to 168 deaths and 13,371 cases.

No immediate details were released about the latest fatalities on Oahu. The recent Hawaii County deaths have yet to be included in the state’s official death toll.

Hilo Medical Center reported Friday that the Big Island’s coronavirus-related death toll is now at 37. The medical center said that 27 deaths were from the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home, three deaths from the Life Care Center in Hilo, and six other deaths from the community at the Hilo Medical Center, and one death at the Kona Community Hospital. The state’s official coronavirus death toll counts only 15 Big Island deaths with Hawaii health officials saying the other reported cases are pending verification.

In addition to the 15 Big Island deaths, the official state death toll includes 140 on Oahu, and 12 on Maui, while one fatality was a Kauai resident who died on the mainland.

The U.S. coronavirus death toll is over 214,000 today.

As of today, 2,490 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 10,713 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 80.1% of those infected, according to the state’s official count. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Officials reported 62 new releases today.

Today’s new infection cases include 59 on Oahu and 14 on the Big Island. As a result of updated information, one case each was removed from Oahu and Hawaii County.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak are 11,954 on Oahu, 924 in Hawaii County, 397 in Maui County, and 59 in Kauai County. There are also 37 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

>> RELATED: Hawaii Department of Health rescinds citation given to operator of Hilo veterans home

By county, Honolulu has seen 9,600 patients released from isolation, Hawaii County has had 690 releases, Maui has seen 365 patients released. Kauai has no active cases.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 929 have required hospitalizations, with 18 new hospitalizations reported today by state health officials. Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 927 hospitalizations in the state, 822 have been on Oahu, 56 on Maui, 48 on Hawaii island and one on Kauai.

State health officials did not provide new test results in today’s tally.

Oahu’s seven-day average case count must stay below 100 and its positivity rate must be below 5% for 14 consecutive days to move to the next level of economic opening.

This breaking news story will be updated again.